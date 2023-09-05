Randy N. Kerstetter, 75, of Milton, passed away while camping on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
Born in Lewisburg on Nov. 10, 1947, he was the son of the late Nelson G. and Lois J. (Bohner) Kerstetter. He was married to the former Susan E. Iddings. Together they celebrated 49 years of marriage.
Randy was a 1966 graduate of Milton High School and attended Williamsport Area Community College. He worked for Leer in Milton and after retiring was a bus driver for the CSIU. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
He enjoyed hunting and in earlier years bowling. He was a member of the Montandon American Legion Post 841 where he served as Commander.
In addition to his wife Susan, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Kurtis and Jodie Kerstetter of Montandon; three grandchildren, Adam, Sarah, and Nathan; a brother, Ronald E. Kerstetter of Milton; and a sister, Lori J. Coughlin of Alexandria, Va.
Friends and relatives will be received from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. A memorial service will begin at 5 p.m. with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.