The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Chris Kreider scored on a breakaway at 4:07 of overtime, and Igor Shesterkin made 19 saves as the New York Rangers won their third straight game with a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Carter Hart had stopped all 35 shots he faced before Kreider deposited a backhand behind him after taking a pass from Mika Zibanejad.
Hart made five saves in overtime before Kreider scored his fourth goal of the season.
Bruins 6, Penguins 5, OT
PITTSBURGH — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and Boston rallied past the Penguins.
Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period, before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
Pavel Zacha started the Bruins’ comeback at 11:59 of the third when he deflected a shot behind Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry. Taylor Hall tied the game with 1:17 to play when he scored from the top of the crease.
Knights 3, Capitols 2, OT
WASHINGTON — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Knights to a win over the Capitals.
William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals.
Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie Lindgren stopped 27 of 30 shots.
Lightning 4, Senators 3
TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists, and the Lightning rallied to beat Ottawa.
Tampa Bay went ahead to stay when Kucherov scored from the low right circle with 2:30 remaining off a cross-ice pass by Mikhail Sergachev. Kucherov has a four-game goal streak and an eight-game point streak overall.
Wild 4, Canadiens 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games.
Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season.
Stars 5, Kings 2
DALLAS — Roope Hintz’s second score of the game punctuated a three-goal flurry in 91 seconds and the Stars used four-goal outburst in the second period to beat Los Angeles.
Hintz’s goal at 10:31 of the second followed scores by Jason Robertson at 9:01 and Tyler Seguin at 10:17. Joe Pavelski added Dallas’ fourth goal of the period at 18:37.