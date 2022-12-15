Ray D. Byers, 77, of Penns Creek, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at home, with his loving wife by his side.
He was born Dec. 26, 1944, in Chambersburg, a son of the late Daniel and Miriam (Miller) Byers. On March 5, 1966, he married the former Janet Burkholder, who survives.
Ray was a former logger and farmer for many years and later in life enjoyed working in his wood shop making crafts for his children and grandchildren.
He was a minister for 45 years.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 56 years, are eight children and their spouses, Katrina and Ivan Stoltzfus of Middleburg, Roxanne and Eldon Peachey of West Virginia, Genevieve and Elmer Maust of Troxelville, Martha and Nathan Stoltzfus of Mifflinburg, Allen and Jennifer Byers of Selinsgrove, Wanda and Andrew Zook of Middleburg, Robert and Kaye Byers of Sunbury, and Artreice and Joshua Bontrager of Middleburg; five brothers and sisters-in-law, Alvin and Susan Byers of Virginia, Ben and Myra Byers of Mercersburg, Tim and Ada Byers of Myerstown, Myron and Sara Mae Byers of Pulaski, Tenn., and John and Arlene Byers of Somerset; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruth and Roy Burkholder of Chambersburg, and Martha and Ronald Funk of Mercersburg; one sister-in-law, Sara Byers of Mt. Pleasant Mills; 37 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Nathan Byers; one sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Ralph Ruebeck; and one great grandson, Gabriel Byler.
The viewing will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Shekinah Christian Fellowship, 592 Smith Road, Middleburg, where the funeral will be conducted Sunday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m., with Pastors Ivan Stoltzfus, Robert Brougher, Dave Beiler, and John Byers, officiating.
Interment will be in Shekinah Christian Fellowship Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg.
