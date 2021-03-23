Ray D. Schadle, 78, of Elizabethville, formerly of Herndon, passed away March 20, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Sacramento, Pa., on March 26, 1942, a son of the late Eva Paul.
Ray was employed at Johnson Baillie Shoe and retired form Butterkrust Bakery. He enjoyed being outside, grandkids and his dogs. He was a member of Zion Stone Valley Church, Dalmatia, and a life member of Herndon Fire Company.
Ray is survived by his daughter, Lanette Cotner; four grandchildren, Brandon Roach, Trent Roach, Michael Cotner, Michelle Walker; nine great-grandchildren, Axyl, Gavin, Millie Roach, Michael T. Cotner, Reagan, Aleah, Natasha Schreffler, Justin, Jordan Warer; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jennie Schadle; sisters, Ellen, Effie, Kay; brothers, Leon, Jim, Russell.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 24, at the James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow, followed by the funeral service at noon.
Interment will take place in the Stone Valley Cemetery, Dalmatia.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow, is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, or to post a picture of Ray, visit www.reedfh.com.