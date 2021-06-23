Ray E. Bloom, 87, of Sunbury, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at home.
He was born Jan. 30, 1934, in Sunbury, the son of the late Raymond and Catherine (Gover) Bloom. He graduated from Sunbury High School in 1953. Ray married the former Peggy June Mottern on Aug. 12, 1953, at the Conowingo Dam in Maryland. They had celebrated 55 years of marriage before her passing in 2008.
He was a truck driver all of his life and retired from Wise Borden in 1996.
Ray was an avid hunter and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of Klinesgrove United Methodist Church.
He is survived by three children, Ray W. and Eileen (Beck) Bloom, Gregory E. and Joanne (Ross) Bloom, and Crystal L. and David G. Brown; grandchildren, Amanda and Matthew Barnhart, Garrett and Megan (Booth) Bloom, Shannon Bloom, Dalton Bloom, David Brown, Aaron Brown and Jeremiah Brown; and four great-grandchildren, Brady Barnhart, Mia Barnhart, Brett Bloom and Gavin Bloom.
A private family service was held in Pomfret Manor Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.