Ray E. Moyer, 90, of Sunbury, entered eternal life Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Golden Living Center-Mansion, Sunbury.
He was born May 31, 1931, in Washington Township, Snyder County, the son of the late Frank Moyer and Pearl (Straub) Moyer.
He was a 1948 graduate of Freeburg High School. He attended Thompson Business School and Bucknell University. Ray served in the United States Air Force for two years, earning the rank of Airman First Class. For over 36 years he was employed with Penn National Insurance in Harrisburg. He was named the Insurance Person of the Year by the Capital Area Independent Agents Association on Aug. 28, 1992.
Ray attended St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mount Pleasant Mills. He enjoyed baseball and was a follower of the Harrisburg Senators and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Ray is survived by his brothers and sisters, Edna Zechman of Middleburg, Harry Moyer and his wife Jane of Middleburg, Fae Weible of Selinsgrove, and Paul Moyer of Middleburg, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by three sisters, Alma Moyer, Dorothy Fetterolf and Grace Knouse; and a brother, Jay Moyer.
A viewing will be held Monday, Dec. 27, from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service at 1:30 p.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc, 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, with the Rev. Hugo Schroder III officiating.
Burial will immediately follow in Fairview Cemetery, Freeburg.