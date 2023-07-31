Ray F. Tyler, 93, of Montoursville, died Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Born Sept. 27, 1929, in Shamokin Township, Snyder County, he was a son of the late William L. and Lucille (Goss) Tyler.
Ray graduated from Selinsgrove High School, Class of 1947, Susquehanna University in 1951 with a bachelor’s degree in music education and a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1956. It was during this time he established his first band, The Ray Tyler Quartet, playing locally in the Sunbury area. Later he graduated from Bucknell University with a master’s degree in business administration.
Ray was an accomplished musician. He served in the Korean War in Sapporo Japan as a member of the First Calvary Division Army Band. He is a former member of the Harrisburg Symphony and the Williamsport Repaz Band. He also played bass guitar, cello, and bass horn in many popular local Williamsport bands, including the Classics, the Dixie Cats, the Preludes, Sammy Ray and the Soft Tones, establishing himself as a well-known bass player.
Ray began his career in management for Sears. Later he was employed by Sylvania and GTE and retired from Pennsylvania College of Technology as an associate professor in business administration after 30 years teaching business and specialized supervision courses in local industries, banks and hospitals.
Ray was a lifetime member of many professional and social organizations including Lafayette Lodge #194 F. & A. M., Selinsgrove (since 1955), Williamsport Consistory, Harrisburg Zembo Shrine, and the American Legion.
He is survived by his wife Karen; a son, Tim (Billie Jean) Tyler of Montoursville; a daughter, Melanie (Rob) Heller of Jersey Shore; two stepsons, David (Cheryl) Riccardo of Mich., and Douglas Riccardo of Williamsport; four grandsons, Joshua of Creedmoor, N.C., Justin of Scott Township, Damon of Williamsport, and Alex of Delmar, Del.; a granddaughter, Brooklin of Montoursville; a step-grandson, Zebulun Riccardo of Mich.; a step-granddaughter, Zola Riccardo of Williamsport; a sister, Mary (Gene) Bruner of Selinsgrove; a brother, Fred (Ellie) Tyler of Reading; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by a son, Ray F. Tyler II.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 733 Broad St., Montoursville, with his nephew Thomas Bruner Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Montoursville Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the funeral home, where a Masonic funeral service will be held at 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.