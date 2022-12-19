Ray J. Norman Sr., 70, of McClure and formerly of Portage, Pa., passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at his daughters’ residence.
He was born July 11, 1952, in North Wilkesboro, S.C., a son of the late Ray S. and Mary A. (Shartsleene) Norman.
Ray served in the United States Marine Corps from 1969-1973 during the Vietnam War.
Ray worked as an electrician all of his life. He loved to hunt, fish, and ride motorcycle. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by a daughter, Melissa (Ray) Keister; grandchildren, Wayne (Darrian) Ramer, Joseph Ramer, Alexandria (Aron Hummel) Ramer, Freedom Ramer Jr.; great-grandchildren, Levi and Paisley Ramer, Gavin and Mason Hummel; special nephew, Christopher Norman who helped take care of Ray; other numerous nieces and nephews, one half-brother, three half-sisters, stepmother, and his best friend and neighbor, Mitch.
Ray was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Norman; a sister, Maxine Roles; his cousin and best friend, Richard Norman Jr.
At Ray’s request no services will be held.
Arrangements are by the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.