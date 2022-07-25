Ray K. Renn, 94, of Jonathan Road, Shamokin Dam, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at The Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
Ray was born Aug. 7, 1927, in Winfield, a son of the late Ray and Lillian (Lepley) Renn. On May 10, 1958, he married Martha E. Spotts who survives.
He was a 1945 graduate of Sunbury High School, and then attended Williamsport Technical Institute and Capital Radio Engineering Institute in Washington, D.C.
Ray served in the Navy during World War II onboard the heavy cruiser U.S.S. Toledo and Battleship U.S.S. Iowa.
He worked for the Post Office and the Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, D.C., and then moved to Sunbury where he worked for the Post Office until his retirement in 1983.
Ray was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Sunbury, where he served on the congregational council for many years as well as the cemetery and property committee.
He was also a member of the American Legion Post 201 and the VFW Post 1532, National Association of Retired Federal Employees and the Sunbury Chapter 1646.
Ray enjoyed woodworking and tinkering.
In addition to his wife of 64 years, he is survived by his sons, Carl R. and wife Vicki L. Renn of Sunbury, Ray Alan Renn of Florida; his daughter, Sharon C. and husband James R. Zeigler of Northumberland; grandchildren, Krista, Kyle, Bill, Brian and Eric; great-grandchildren, Connor, Reagan, Raylan, Derek, Justin, Jacob, Eric, Ben and Nicole.
He was preceded in death by brother, George Renn; and sisters, Martha Lehman, Grace Newberry, Dorothy Hafer, Miriam Quinn and Helen Scott.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28, in St. Luke’s Cemetery, Sunbury, with Pastor Ann Zimmerman officiating.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.