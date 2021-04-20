Ray M. Hummel Sr., 89, of Middleburg, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Aug. 15, 1931, in Hummels Wharf, a son of the late Benjamin E. and Alice C. (Hess) Hummel. Ray was a 1949 graduate of Selinsgrove High School and served in the United States Army from 1950 to 1952 during the Korean Conflict. On Dec. 10, 1954, he married the former Ruth A. Beaver who survives.
He was self-employed as a truck driver, was a substitute/instructor at SUN Area Vo-Tech School and was a substitute bus driver for BKW. In 1956, he opened and operated Hummels Texaco/Hummels Sales and Service.
Ray was a deputy wildlife conservation officer for 35 years and also a PA Game Commission Hunter Education Instructor. He was a member of the American Legion and a 32nd degree Mason. He was a member of numerous fire companies. Ray was also a member of the Susquehanna Trail Kiwanis, Middlecreek Valley Antique Association, Nittany Antique Machinery Association, and Loyalsock Antique Association.
He was an avid collector of antique machines and equipment. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going camping, and a favorite pastime was watching the deer run through the field and watching the birds in the feeders outside his sunroom windows.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons and daughters-in-law, Ray Jr. and Linda, and Ben and Michelle, all of Middleburg; one son-in-law, Todd Willow of Hummels Wharf; three grandsons, Jason Hummel of Northumberland, Matthew Hummel of Middleburg, and Brett Hummel and wife Ashley of Selinsgrove; and one granddaughter, Hannah Hummel of Middleburg. He also had two great-grandsons, Wesley Ray and Coleson Lee Hummel who were his pride and joy.
He was preceded in death by a newborn in infancy; and a daughter, Connie Willow in 2019.
Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, with a Masonic service at noon followed by the funeral service with the Rev. Mike Niemond officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Shriner’s Cemetery, 11th Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ray’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, Geisinger Hospice, or PA Wounded Warriors.