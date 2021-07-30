Ray Pottios, of Lewisburg, left this world on July 29, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Peter and Anna Pottios; and siblings, Harry, Rose, Pauline, Johnny and Frances. Survived by wife, Doris; daughter, Lavinia, of Minneapolis; son, Peter (Beth Keohane-Pottios) of Kansas City, Mo.; siblings, Michael, Myron and Emily; and stepchildren, Bruce, Colleen, and Edward. Ray fiercely loved his grandchildren, Ray and Annie; and his step grand/great-grandchildren who knew him as Mr. P.
Ray hailed from Van Voorhis, a small mining village in western Pa. He learned the value of hard work early and he often walked the 9 miles from school, in order to participate in sports. He excelled, and sports presented him with opportunities, including a scholarship with Penn State. He was the first in his family to attend college and while at PSU, played football and wrestled under the tutelage of “Rip” Engle and Joe Paterno, and “Doc” Spiedel. His pictures and accolades still adorn the walls at PSU.
His college career was interrupted by the Army, and during the Korean Conflict, he was stationed in Metz, France for almost two years. He finished his degree in Industrial Arts and later his master’s in education at Bucknell. He taught Shop classes at Lewisburg from 1959 to 1987 when he retired. Students learned to work with wood, leather, metal and plastic.
From 1959 to 1969, Coach Pottios was head wrestling and assistant football coach, and when Bill Lane left the program, his efforts were concentrated on football as he became Head Coach. Pottios had several undefeated seasons receiving honors from the West Branch League. In addition, he was inducted into the Charleroi Football Hall of Fame and the PA Sports Hall of Fame.
He belonged to the Theta Delta Chi fraternity, Kratzer Dull American Legion and VFW, Northumberland Fire Company No. 1, and the PA Retired Teachers’ Association. He was active with his church and served on the Administrative Committee and could always be counted on to usher.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2 at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, 801 Market St., Lewisburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, 40 S. Third St., Lewisburg, with Pastor Leah Williams presiding.
Interment will follow at 1 p.m. in Mount Union Cemetery, Carroll Mountain, near Sugar Valley.
Livestreaming of the service will be available for those who are not able to attend.
Donations can be made to Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church or the Lewisburg Athletics Program.