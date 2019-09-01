Raymond Colestock, 79, of Middleburg, and formerly of Mechanicsburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Ray’s survivors include his wife, Carol (Slack) Colestock; and his three children, Greta Myers, Heidi Arva, and Clint Colestock.
You may remember Ray from Bethlehem Steel.
Join Ray’s family for his viewing at 9:30 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Buhrig Funeral Home and Crematory, 717-766-3421.
Read Ray’s full obituary, view his memorial video, and sign his official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com