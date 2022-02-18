Raymond E. Sheaffer, 90, of Richfield, entered eternal rest Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 26, 1931, in West Perry Township, Snyder County, a son of the late Theodore Sheaffer and Elva (Spriggle) Sheaffer. He married the love of his life, Doris M. Shellenberger and they celebrated 68 years of marriage at the time of her passing on June 7, 2019.
In his early years, Raymond had worked raising chickens for Pellman’s Hatchery, then was employed at the Richfield Feed Mill until its closure. He continued to work at Wayne Kauffman Farm Supply and after retiring, he worked for Apple’s Fruit Farm.
He was a member of the Richfield Life Ministries Church where he was a faithful member of the Men’s Sunday School Class. In previous years, he taught Sunday School. He was a member of the Richfield Fire Company. Raymond enjoyed hunting, gardening, farming, ice skating, and had played baseball and softball.
Raymond is survived by his children, Judy Hoffman and her husband Andrew, Gary Sheaffer and his wife Kathleen, and Roger Sheaffer, all of Richfield, and Pastor Terry Sheaffer and his wife Melissa of Mount Pleasant Mills; six grandchildren and their spouses, Jason Sheaffer (Teresa), Lisa Ferster (Mark), Mark Hoffman (Trisha), Lucas Sheaffer (Ashley), Hannah Stong (Austin), and Lydia Von Fricken (Matthew); 17 great-grandchildren, and a brother, Gerald Sheaffer and his wife Norma of Richfield.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Raymond was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Anna Sheaffer; a sister, Faye Sheaffer; and a brother, Norman Sheaffer and his wife Janet.
A viewing will be held Monday, Feb. 21, at the Richfield Life Ministries Church, 167 Church St., Richfield, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m., with Pastor Aaron Benner and Pastor Terry Sheaffer, his son, officiating.
Burial will immediately follow in the Richfield Union Cemetery.
Memorials in Raymond’s name can be made to the Richfield Life Ministries Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.