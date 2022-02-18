Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing snow will reduce visibility and cause poor travel conditions during and after snowfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are expected and dangerous snow squalls are also possible, mainly north and west of Interstate 81. Blowing snow and reduced visibility can be expected during and after snowfall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&