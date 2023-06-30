Raymond I. Reibsome, 85, of Housels Run Road, Milton, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born in Danville on Nov. 11, 1937, he was a son of the late James W. and Ethel I. (Keefer) Reibsome. He was married on Oct. 28, 1961, to the former Rose M. Griffin who survives.
Raymond attended Danville schools and he worked as a custodian for Lewisburg School District. After retirement he worked part-time for Shikellamy schools. Raymond served in the Pennsylvania National Guard. He was a member of Montandon Baptist Church. Raymond like bowling at Imperial Lanes in Milton. He also enjoyed hunting and golfing. He was a fan of the Phillies.
He is survived by his wife, Rose; a son, James Reibsome and wife Claudette of Milton; a daughter-in-law, Stacy Reibsome of Milton; and two grandchildren, Brody Reibsome and Morgan Reibsome, both of Lewisburg.
Raymond was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Reibsome; a sister, Lois Albertson; and four brothers, Robert Reibsome, Harry Edward, Leroy Reibsome, and James Reibsome.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, in Harmony Cemetery, Milton, with Pastor Ronald Wagner officiating.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com