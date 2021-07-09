Raymond J. Spade, 86, of Old Trail Road, Liverpool, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Friday, July 9, 2021, at his home.
He was born April 13, 1935, in McAlisterville, a son of the late Charles and Catherine (Sweigart) Spade. On Dec. 25, 1954, he married the former Dora L. Knouse who survives.
Raymond was a 1954 graduate of East Juniata High School. Most of his working career was spent as a union carpenter and painter. He was a member of the Center Union God’s Missionary Church in Newport. Later in life he enjoyed doing puzzles, and found his greatest joy in his grand, great-, and great-great-grandchildren.
Raymond will be remembered for his strong work ethic.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 66 years are three daughters, Kathy Newman of Liverpool, Juliana (Titus) Mowery of Middleburg, and Lucinda (Rick) Trego of Beaver Springs; three sons, Michael (Martha) Spade of Liverpool, Randall Spade of Pierson, Fla., and Bradley (Lisa) Spade of Mount Pleasant Mills; 18 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, great-grandson, son-in-law, Steven Newman; and 13 brothers and sisters.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at Chapman Community Chapel, Port Trevorton, followed by the funeral at 11 with Pastor Philip Brenizer and Pastor Johnathan Arnold officiating.
Burial will be in the Chapman Community Chapel Cemetery, Port Trevorton.
Contributions to honor Raymond’s memory may be made to the Center Union God’s Missionary Church, 2113 Old Trail Road, Liverpool, PA 17045.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.