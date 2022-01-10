Raymond Oliver “Mort” Yerger, 78, of Selinsgrove, passed away surrounded by his family Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born June 28, 1943, in Kreamer, a son of the late Roy A. Sr. and Ellen Elizabeth (Hummel) Yerger. On Sept. 22, 1992, he married the former Linda L. Parker who survives.
He was a 1962 graduate of Middleburg Joint High School. Raymond served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and continued his military service and retired from the Army National Guard.
Mort, as he was known by, retired from Mohawk Flush Doors Inc., Northumberland. He was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Kreamer.
Mort was a lifetime member of the Shamokin Dam Fire Company and the Kreamer Sportsman’s Association and was former vice president for the association. He was also a member of the Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631 and American Legion Post 0957, Hummels Wharf Fire Company, and the Selinsgrove Loyal Order of the Moose No. 1173.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved to tinker in his garage and play games on his computer. Mort was known for his smile, laugh, joking around, and spending time with his friends, especially at the Hummels Wharf Fire Company. Mort was always available for friends and family in need anytime day or night.
In addition to his wife of 29 years, Mort is survived by his six children, three stepdaughters, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and step-great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald (Cindy) Yerger; two sisters, Sharon (James) Stine and Barbara Landis; two aunts, Myrtle Yerger and Martha Hummel; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Yerger Jr.; and a sister, Shirley Thomas.
A graveside service will be held in Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Selinsgrove, and will be announced by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in memory of Mort to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the Hummels Wharf Fire Company, 1869 N. Old Trail, Hummels Wharf, PA 17831 or to the Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631, 940 US-522, Selinsgrove PA 17870.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.