Raymond Paul Barb passed away peacefully April 11, 2022, in Verona, Virginia. Ray is predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Sue. He is survived by sons Patrick and wife Corinne of Melrose, MA, Kevin and wife Denise of Clifton Park, N.Y., and daughter Kathleen Kennedy and husband Kyran (deceased) of Verona, VA; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Ray enlisted in the Army during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge he attended The Ohio State University and received his degree in engineering. He earned multiple awards from the American Welding Society for his contributions as a welding engineer and metallurgist while employed with General Electric in Lynn, MA. Ray retired at an early age and moved with Sue to Fripp Island, South Carolina. They enjoyed playing golf and generously hosted numerous large reunions with family and friends. In between hosting they traveled to many countries around the world. Ray loved to sing and was choir leader for his church for many years. Also, an excellent craftsman, he built five Antebellum doll houses for his granddaughters. A Devout OSU fan he always wore scarlet and gray (unless Sue intervened). In the offseason Ray might be seen watching 40 years of recorded Ohio State Football games. Go Bucks!
Ray’s laughter and hugs will be missed dearly by his family, nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held June 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Saint John the Evangelist, 302 Sheppard Court, Waynesboro, VA, with inurnment immediately following at Thornrose Cemetery, Staunton, VA. In lieu of flowers a donation in Ray’s name can be made to American Macular Degeneration Foundation https://support.brightfocus.org/amd/donate