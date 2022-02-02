Raymond R. Ravert, 88, Milton

Raymond R. Ravert 88, formerly of Hepburn Street, Milton, passed away on Jan. 30, 2022 at Rolling Hills Manor in Millmont.
Born on Nov. 29, 1933, in West Milton, he was the son of the late Orren V. and Florence (Morgan) Ravert. He was married on Sept. 7, 1952, to the former Maxine Lloyd who survives.
Raymond was a 1952 graduate of Milton High School and he worked in the maintenance department at Conagra. Earlier in life he worked at the Capitol Theater where he hung the marquee and for John’s TV and Appliance as a repairman. He was a HAM radio operator and a charter member of the Milton Amateur Radio Club. He was also a member of the Military Auxiliary Radio System also called MARS. He enjoyed fixing electronics and just about anything else. He was a member of Cornerstone Christian Fellowship in Lewisburg.
He is survived by his wife Maxine of Mifflinburg; a son, Jay Ravert and wife, Ruth of Mifflinburg; a special friend who was like a daughter, Carmen Fisher and husband, Tom of Potts Grove; a sister, Bonnie Dyer of Milton; and grandchildren, Courtney McCullough of West Chester and Matthew Fisher of Oklahoma.
Raymond was preceded in death by a brother, Nelson Ravert and a sister, Betty Jean Gray.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7 at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St. Milton where memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Pastor Alan Doebler officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff of Rolling Hills for the care they gave to Raymond and the ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to a charity of the donor’s choosing.
