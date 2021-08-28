Raymond R. Zerbe, 89, of Spruce St., Sunbury, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, at the Milton Nursing & Rehab Center after an extended illness.
He was born Oct. 23, 1931, in Sunbury, a son of the late William I. and Anna E. (Deibert) Zerbe. He was a resident of Sunbury all his life and worked for Sunbury Textile Mill as a laborer.
Ray Attended Sunbury School and was a life member of the Fraternal order of Eagles 503, Life Member of the Friendship Hose Co. and a life member of Norry Hook & Ladder.
Surviving are nieces and Nephews, cousins and his faithful companion, dog Squeekers.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Helen, Annabelle and Joyce; and three brothers, William, Samuel and Jesse.
Relatives and Friends may call Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Harry Harter officiating.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the donors favorite charity.