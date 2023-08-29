Raymond “Red” Shiffer, 71, of Muncy, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at UPMC Williamsport.
Born April 29, 1952, in Lewisburg, he was a son of the late Grant Shiffer Sr. and Dorothy (Hendricks) Shiffer.
Red was a longtime employee at the former Deerfield Ag and Turf, Watstontown. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles.
Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Melinda Winner; two sons, Raymond Jr. (Melinda) Shiffer of Berwick, and Grant Shiffer of Pelzer, S.C.; a daughter, Selina Earnest of Shamokin; four sisters, Sarah Smith of Watsontown, Ethal Starr of Allenwood, Dorothy Jeirles of Allenwood, and Nancy Ramer of Sunbury; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Red was preceded in death by a brother, Grant Shiffer Jr.; and a sister, Susan Brents.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St., Hughesville.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.