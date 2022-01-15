Raymond T. Teemer, 93, Lewisburg

Raymond T. Teemer, 93, of Lewisburg entered into rest on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at his residence.
Born on June 4, 1928, in East Orange, N.J., a son of the late Wesley and Jenny (Reed) Teemer. On June 7, 1975, he married the former Elaine M. Vuocolo, who survives.
Raymond was a graduate of Barringer High School, Newark, N.J. He then received his undergraduate degree from Rutgers University and his Masters degree from Kean University.
Mr. Teemer honorably served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
Raymond worked as a child and family service worker and probation officer in Essex County, N.J.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Elaine, are four daughters, Rayna Teemer, Susanna Teemer, Joya Conner and husband, Tim, Christa Teemer, one son, Raymond Teemer and wife Rafael, three granddaughters, Lauren Boone, Gabby Boone, Abigail Rae Conner, and one grandson, James Conner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, one sister.
