The Associated Press
TORONTO — Yandy Díaz hit a three-run home run and the Rays — starting an unprecedented nine Latin American position players on Roberto Clemente Day — routed Toronto, 11-0, to pull within a half-game of the Blue Jays in the wild-card chase.
Clemente, the late Hall of Fame outfielder from Puerto Rico, was a two-time World Series winner and NL MVP who played 18 seasons with Pittsburgh.
The Blue Jays’ nine starting position players came from five countries: Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.
Shane McClanahan returned from the injured list to pitch five shutout innings Isaac Paredes hit a solo home run and added an RBI single.
White Sox 8, Guardians 2
CLEVELAND — Elvis Andrus hit one of Chicago’s five home runs off rookie Hunter Gaddis and the White Sox cut into Cleveland’s lead in the AL Central.
Andrus connected in the fifth inning off Gaddis, who became the first Cleveland pitcher to allow five homers in a game since Luis Tiant in 1969. On Wednesday, Andrus raised some eyebrows by saying he expected the first-place Guardians “to crumble the closer we get.”
Chicago trimmed Cleveland’s lead to three. Gavin Sheets started Chicago’s homer barrage with a two-run shot in the second. The Guardians had their winning streak stopped at six.
Twins 3, Royals 2
MINNEAPOLIS — Carlos Correa’s solo home run in the first inning and Nick Gordon’s two-run shot in the second gave the Twins enough to hang on for a victory to finish a three-game sweep.
The Twins pulled within four games of first-place Cleveland in the AL Central race after allowing only 13 hits in the series. They had five relievers throw scoreless innings.
Astros 5, A’s 2
HOUSTON — Aledmys Díaz hit a two-run homer, Lance McCullers Jr. had a solid start and the Astros beat the Athletics for their fifth straight victory.
At 94-50, Houston’s magic number to clinch a postseason spot is one. The Astros are 13-3 in their last 16 games.
Díaz broke a 2-2 tie in seventh inning, roping an 84-mph slider from Joel Payamps (3-6) into the left-field Crawford Boxes. Díaz has 11 homers this season.
Houston picked up another run in the seventh when Kyle Tucker singled to score Yordan Alvarez. McCullers had 11 strikeouts — his most since July 29, 2018 — and held Oakland to two hits and two runs while walking four.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Mets 7, Pirates 1
NEW YORK — On a Roberto Clemente Day particularly meaningful to both of them, Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco propelled the New York Mets past the Pirates to extend their slim lead in the NL East.
Lindor launched his 24th home run to set a Mets season record for shortstops, and Carrasco (15-6) struck out 11 in six splendid innings as New York moved a game ahead of idle Atlanta.
Slumping designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs against his former team, and pinch-hitter Mark Vientos had an RBI single for his first major league hit.
Breaking out early at the plate in the opener of a four-game series, the Mets halted a five-game home losing streak and rebounded from a three-game sweep by the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field.
Marlins 5, Phillies 3
MIAMI — Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading 38th homer for Philadelphia in the playoff-contending Phillies’ loss to the Marlins.
Schwarber connected off Pablo López in the sixth with a solo shot to right-center. The Phillies began the day second in the NL wild-card race.
Miami rookie Jordan Groshans hit his first major league homer and Bryan De La Cruz also went deep and had four RBIs. López (9-10) completed 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and six hits.
Reds 3, Cardinals 2
ST. LOUIS — Nick Senzel and Aristides Aquino hit solo home runs and the Reds beat the Cardinals to snap a six-game losing streak.
The loss cut the Cardinals’ lead in the National League Central to 7 1/2 games over the idle Milwaukee Brewers. St. Louis loaded the bases with one out in the ninth on two singles and walk before pulling within a run on a sacrifice fly by Albert Pujols. Alexis Diaz then got pinch-hitter Cory Dickerson to ground out to end the game and earn his seventh save.
Miles Mikolas (11-12) give up three runs in six innings. Cincinnati starter Chase Anderson (1-3) gave up one hit in five innings.