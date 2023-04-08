The Daily Item
R.B. Winter State Park, the sprawling 695-acre park in Union County has been tabbed the Park of The Year by the Pennsylvania Parks & Forests Foundation (PPFF).
The park is recognized “for its exemplary customer service focused on providing a quality experience for visitors, its boundless recreational opportunities, and its resilience in the face of unexpected hardship...” according to the foundation.
The PPFF’s annual rewards banquet at Little Buffalo State Park is on May 16. The banquet marks PPFF’s first in-person banquet since 2019.
R.B. Winter State Park is located within Bald Eagle State Forest, the park lies in a shallow basin surrounded by rocky ridges covered with an oak and pine forest. The focal point of the park is Halfway Lake, which is filled with spring-fed mountain streams and contained by a hand-laid, native sandstone dam.
The park was also recognized for the “dedicated efforts of park staff and the Friends of RB Winter State Park.”
“We always look forward to the return of the annual banquet,” said Marci Mowery, president of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. “In 2023, we’re thrilled to celebrate the award winners’ commitment to the stewardship of our public lands for today and future generations.”
The foundation is handing out more than a dozen awards in May, including a posthumous award for long-time outdoors writers Marcus Schneck, whose 27-year career with Harrisburg’s Patriot-News and PennLive covered outdoor pursuits of all kinds and introduced many a Pennsylvanian to the natural world.
Nittany Mountain Biking Association is being recognized for making a positive and lasting contribution to the Rothrock State Forest trail system. The club’s hard work allows for a larger portion of the public to enjoy a high-quality outdoor experience in Rothrock State Forest.
Founded in 1999, the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation supports 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest by coordinating volunteers, activities, and donations through its 47 chapters. The mission of the foundation is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests.