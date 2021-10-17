The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — The Central PA Chamber of Commerce recently helped RE/MAX Bridges celebrate its new, renovated location at 2006 W. Market St. (Route 45) with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“This has been 10 months in the making,” said Ann Hilliard, broker/owner of RE/MAX Bridges. “We could not be happier with what we were able to accomplish.
“Fortunately, we had the benefit of a PAL (Pledged Asset Loan) from the Central PA Chamber to help us do some of those things,” she said.
The PAL, offered by the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, combined with mortgage financing provided by Milton Savings Bank, enabled the acquisition and renovation of the former home and restaurant building.
Hilliard, who has been a licensed real estate agent for 28 years and earned her state broker’s license in 2007, opened RE/MAX Bridges in 2017 along Route 15 in Lewisburg.
The firm later merged with RE/MAX River Valley Realty in Northumberland, opened a branch office in downtown Watsontown, and moved to its new corporate office in East Buffalo Township this past March.
A total of nine licensed real estate agents work at the Bridges and River Valley locations, offering home buying, selling and rental services across the entire Central Susquehanna Valley.
For more information on the PA Chamber of Commerce PAL program, visit the website at: centralpachamber.com/pal