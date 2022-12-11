When the Angel Gabriel found the Prophet Muhammad (blessings of God and peace upon them both) meditating at Mount Hira, the first word he said to him was “Iqra!” In classical Arabic, the word means “read” or “recite.” In Surah 96 of the Qur’aan, Angel Gabriel commands the Prophet: “Read O Prophet, in the Name of your Lord … Who taught by the pen — taught humanity what they knew not.”
Muslims understand that it’s encumbered upon us to read and seek knowledge from “the cradle to the grave.” We are commanded to search for knowledge and Truth our whole lives. Aside from learning new information, reading is also one of the best ways to improve critical thinking, an important element in Reason, and it gives us much needed enjoyment and relaxation.
I’m retired, and although I already have a college degree, I audit classes at Bucknell University. I study to stay intellectually sharp, and there’s something to be said about the novelty of being a senior citizen in the environment of a college campus.
Despite being a lifetime bookworm, I find myself reading more in retirement. My favorite literary genre is historical fiction. E-books aren’t for me. I love the feeling of holding an actual book in my hands and prefer the hardback editions. Ah! The smell of a book’s print, and the tactile sensation of holding it, and turning its pages. You can’t experience that with digital books. My home library is my happy place.
Retirement gives me all the uninterrupted reading time I want. When the semester is in, sadly, my personal reading is hijacked by textbooks, handouts, and journal articles.
These past few weeks, however, even though the semester isn’t finished, I read three fat novels, and am digging into my short story collections while I wait for a fourth novel to arrive from an online seller. Why? To avoid “dying from Truth.”
Nineteenth century philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche believed that Truth and reality can be ugly and overwhelming at times. He argued that we possess Art, so we don’t “die from Truth.”
The reality we’ve been exposed to in the media and the real world lately can be disparaging to many of us: political analysis, mass shootings, inflation, book bans, and Russia’s war on Ukraine, etc. People are openly trafficking in hate, antisemitism, and LGBTQ+ bigotry and violence with no shame. It seems there is no safe space from it all. How can we disengage from all the irrational noise and stress?
Nietzsche suggested that although Truth can be unbearable, Art can help us escape its horrors by exploring different possibilities. For me, reading is that possibility; it’s my escape from reality. It’s not to say that I don’t value Reason. I write about it and value it tremendously. But we MUST find a balance from reality sometimes, as Nietzsche says, to avoid dying from Truth.
Writing is Art. Words are the colors of the writer. Writers paint with words. Their palettes are blank sheets of paper or computer screens. We, their audience, read their final masterpieces whether they be in the form of actual books or e-books. Some of the world’s finest museums include library collections.
So, turn off the TV and the electronic devices. Go to one of the libraries in our area. Take the kids along. Explore the books that interest you, increase your knowledge, or just plain provide you with a good story. You never know — trips to the library and reading could become a family affair!
S. E. (Sr. Safiyyah) Jihad Levine is a Muslim Chaplain, and a teacher at the Sunbury Islamic Center Sunday School. She is also Director of Project Hurriyyah, a volunteer project that assists Muslim girls and women who are involved in the criminal justice system.