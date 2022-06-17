The first step in decision-making and problem-solving is to gather and consider all the facts; especially the difficult and uncomfortable ones before taking action.
Mass murder has a frustrated public calling for gun control. The logical conclusion of watering down the Second Amendment is gun confiscation. This might work in a utopia, but America isn’t a utopia and never will be. That’s why we have the Second Amendment in the first place.
Don’t these people know that firearms are morally neutral? Don’t they realize guns don’t choose to do good or evil, people do? Why do they continually call retail AR-15s military assault weapons? Don’t they know doing this is called “poisoning the well” an informal logical fallacy? Honestly, I don’t think they care because for them an apparent good end, justifies any means.
Unfortunately, declaring war on the Second Amendment won’t end gun violence because it’s not the villain. Murder is already outlawed nationwide; criminals and kooks don’t obey laws. Not only that but what happens when good people resist gun confiscation? How many will die or be imprisoned? It would be prudent if politicians reacquainted themselves with the 1920s prohibition fiasco before acting rashly.
Thoughts of mass murder originate in the mind, so this problem also has a spiritual connection. Isn’t it possible that hard-heartedness caused by giving God the finger daily, has contributed to a colossal mental health crisis manifested in depression, drug abuse, alcoholism, and violence?
Everyone, including children, have a basic understanding of morality, moral necessity, and moral obligation. A person must fire up a few more brain cells to acknowledge God’s existence, and connect moral obligation to him. However, without a single, transcendent, moral authority and a natural law accessible to reason, obligation ultimately regresses to mob rule. We’re beginning to see this play out with the abortion issue.
Over the past century, our culture has become rotten to the core thanks to evil things that we’ve done, and good things that we’ve failed to do. We’re the problem, we’re also the solution, not more laws and bureaucracy. Think about it, Congress can’t keep the Post Office operating in the black, do you really think they can take God’s place and regulate morality?
Today, we’ve allowed truth to be replaced by relativism. Reason has taken a backseat to whim. Political correctness trashes free speech. Indoctrination erodes education. Rage is preferred over dialogue. Interpersonal communications with all the order and clarity that sound logic can provide are still canceled if they trigger a leftist algorithm.
Desiring a quick fix for serious problems is reasonable, but expecting it to happen isn’t. Solutions start with personal reflection, prayer, and sometimes conversion of heart.
Every solution to every problem boils down to this. People either believe in God, don’t believe in God, or throw up their hands and say who knows who cares. Only one of these groups is right! At the very least, that means the attitudes and behaviors of the other two groups were initially predicated on a foundational lie.
If you don’t think this has consequences; is important enough for a deeper personal dive, or be part of the national conversation, then you’re probably ideally suited for a seat on “The View” between Whoopi and Joy. (Sorry but I couldn’t resist).
Larry Lahiff lives in Lewisburg.