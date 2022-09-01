“While teams always begin their seasons with sights on a league championship, accomplishing that feat in boys soccer’s Heartland Athletic Conference Division I this year will certainly be worth thumping your chest over.
The realigned division includes Central Mountain, Danville, Jersey Shore, Lewisburg, Milton, Selinsgrove, Shikellamy, Shamokin and Williamsport. Midd-West moves down to HAC-II for the next two-year cycle.
That means the winner of the division will survive a regular-season gauntlet that includes the defending District 4 3A champion (Danville), the reigning division champion and District 4 2A champion (Lewisburg), last year’s HAC-II champion (Milton) and a team that lost in overtime in the District 4 3A title game (Selinsgrove).
All of those teams won at least a dozen games last year.
“HAC I will be very tough with Lewisburg, Williamsport, Danville, and Selinsgrove all being quality teams every year,” Milton coach Eric Yoder said.
Milton makes the move up to HAC-I this year after going 16-3-1 a year ago, winning its division. The Black Panthers lost to Midd-West in the District 2A semifinal.
Yoder, the Division II coach of the Year in 2021, will have to replace a division all-star up top and in the back, but returns first-team midfielder Dominic Ballo and third-teamer Evan Yoder at Midfield.
“A less experienced team this year, we lost 5 seniors, including four all-stars,” Yoder said. “Only three seniors but they are quality leaders on and off the field and the core of our defense. A solid core group of juniors and seniors as well. We will need a younger player or two to step up and fill roles on the team.
Lewisburg once again will need to replace a handful of standouts from a team that lost in a shootout in the state final.
The Green Dragons ran the HAC-I gauntlet unbeaten. They suffered one regular-season loss (a 4-1 setback to State College) before a draw with Susquehannock. Lewisburg beat Midd-West three times, including a shootout in the state semifinals.
Coach Ben Kettlewell rarely has a bare cupboard in Union County and this year is no exception. Leading scorer Alfred Romano is back after scoring 20 goals and adding 15 assists. Only one other returnee scored more than four goals last fall.
Senior defender Zack Kreisher will anchor the defense; he was a first-team HAC-I all-star last year.
Senior all-starter Nick Ritter returns to bolster the Selinsgrove attack that was stymied by Danville in the district title game after the Seals rolled the Ironmen during the regular season.
Ritter enters his final scholastic season with 90 goals. He is joined by Aidan Hunt, Colin Findlay, Jake Keeney, Jonah Erb, Evan Dagle, Ben Gearhart, Logan Rodkey, and Jace Diehl, all returning starters. Ritter, Findlay and Hunt were each all-league performers in 2021. Ritter had 39 goals and five assists as a junior, while Findlay added 17 goals and 13 assists.
With that talent returning from a team that won 13 games last year, Seals coach Chris Lupolt has his sights set high.
“We hope to challenge Lewisburg for the PHAC 1 Division championship, win District 4 3A, and make a run in the state tournament,” he said.
Selinsgrove won’t have to deal with Danville in the District 4 playoffs this year. The Ironmen, who return a host of talent across the pitch, have moved to 2A for the next two years. The Ironmen do, however, remain in HAC-I.
Coach Brian Dressler graduated a couple of key cogs, namely PJ Cera at forward and all-league defender Bryan Myers. The Ironmen, 16-5 a year ago, do return one of the league’s top keepers in senior Evan Haas. Cera led the Ironmen with 14 goals a year ago, so his firepower will need to be replaced up front.
Fortunately, the Ironmen were balanced last year. Returnees Dameon White (9g, 10a), junior Daniel Hartzel (8g, 8a) and sophomore Nicholas Hand (10g, 6a) also were productive a year ago. White scored the game-winner in overtime against Selinsgrove in the district final. All three scored the team’s opening win at Loyalsock.
Shikellamy is eyeing a return trip to the postseason after finishing 8-10 a year ago. Coach Jon Steese said he will lean on captains Zach Allar, Broden Clark, Bailey Hallman and Nick Koontz to lead the way.
“The team has been working hard preparing for the season,” Steese said. “I have a very dedicated group of upperclassmen as well as a strong core of underclassmen that will be challenging for varsity time this season.”