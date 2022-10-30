Reason, or its Arabic word, al-‘aql, is mentioned in the Qur’aan nearly 50 times. Among its many definitions, Reason is the natural, inborn ability to recognize truth. By being mentioned so frequently in the Qur’aan, it’s easy to see why Reason has a valued and exalted status in Islam.
Reason also helps us differentiate between right and wrong and helps us recognize what is beneficial and what can be harmful. It doesn’t matter what religion you follow, or if you don’t follow one at all. For Muslims, however, Reason, is a God-given innate instinct, also called fitrah.
All human faculties, including Reason, must be nurtured and developed. Babies and young children, for example, don’t have the level of Reason adults gain through education and life experience.
The opposite of Reason, or rational thought, is irrationality, which we see too much of in our own country and around the globe. Irrational thought leads to irrational behavior, often with disastrous consequences.
Actress and activist Jane Fonda has observed, “Evil actions and bad behavior are the language of the wounded and traumatized.” Trauma challenges everything about us. We think we know who we are until tragedy hits our lives like it did for the families and community of Uvalde, Texas, when their children and teachers were slaughtered in their school classrooms. Or until we lose our good jobs and end up applying for unemployment benefits. Or until we find ourselves standing in line for the first time — ever — at a food bank.
The emotional pain of events such as these can override our ability to think rationally, causing what’s called cognitive dissonance. The truth is that sometimes life will hand us horrors. It’s how we respond to them that will help us climb out of the trenches of trauma to rebuild our lives.
Blind following of dogmatic religious ideologies can also wound and traumatize with tragic consequences that include violence and rebellion.
For example, look at the case of 22-year-old Zhina (Mahsa) Amini who was arrested in Iran for not following the country’s dress code, and who mysteriously died in government custody. Her violation? Some of her hair was showing from beneath her headscarf?!
One of the hallmarks of Islam is that the relationship between God and His believer is between them. A Muslim is ONLY responsible to God. No third party. Anything or anyone else is culture or politics.
“Religious police?” “Morality police?” God says in the Qur’aan in Surah al-Baqarah (2:44): “Do you order righteousness of the people and forget yourselves while you recite the Scripture? Then will you not reason?”
Leaders of Muslim-populated countries would do well to remember that analogical reasoning, or “Qiyas,” is a vital consideration in religious law, “Sharia,” in Islam.
These are difficult times for many of us. Food, gas, and utilities prices are high. Candidates in this mid-term election from both political parties promise us much and criticize those currently in power without explaining exactly how they will improve our lives if we vote for them. The truth appears to be that many of these candidates have no concrete plans. Are we so wounded that we’re unable to recognize Truth? When asked for details, these candidates pivot. Pivoting has become an art form!
Without Reason — the ability to recognize Truth, benefit, and harm — there’s a danger of falling into the abyss of blind following and unseen consequences — for us, our families, and for our nation.
S.E. (Sr. Safiyyah) Jihad Levine is a Muslim Chaplain, and a teacher at the Sunbury Islamic Center Sunday School. She is also Director of Project Hurriyyah, a volunteer project that assists Muslim girls and women who are involved in the criminal justice system.