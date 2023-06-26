Reba Lorraine (Lebo, Brosious) Herb passed peacefully with family by her side on Friday June 23, 2023. She was born at home in Red Cross on Jan. 2, 1933, the youngest child of Effie Anna Haas and Charles Milton Lebo.
She graduated from Mahanoy Joint High School May 29, 1950. She married classmate C. Timothy Brosius, who preceded her in death on Dec. 21, 1965.
On Feb. 11, 1967, Reba married John M. Herb and they spent many happy years together until his death on Jan. 30, 2005. They especially enjoyed traveling to Florida in the winter and gathering with friends to play cards.
She continued to enjoy card playing at various senior centers, where she met friend Delmar Ressler. They participated in card games until her health issues would no longer allow it.
Reba worked at various jobs in the area and served for many years on Jackson Township’s Election Board. After the untimely loss of her first husband, she put herself through school and operated her own beauty salon until her retirement from the business.
She will be remembered for her quick wit and competitive personality. Reba was accomplished at all types of skills including knitting, crocheting, quilting, sewing, needle point and any new craft that was a challenge to learn.
Reba is survived by one daughter Gale and her husband, William T. Brosious, one grandson, Bret A. Brosious and wife Stephanie and two great-granddaughters, Isabella and Gabrielle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Glenn and Dallas, three sisters Elma Attinger, Bernice Wirt Swavely, and Leona Dunkelberger.
She was a life long member of St Peter’s Lutheran Church, Red Cross from baptism until death. In her youthful and healthy days, she was an active member of the Ladies Aid and always willing to serve her church.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life at a memorial service on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Peters’s Lutheran Church, Red Cross with Pastor Karis Hagen officiating.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Reba’s memory can be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 235 Schwaben Creek Road, Dornsife PA 17823.
Cremation services have been entrusted to Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W Shamokin St. Trevorton, PA.