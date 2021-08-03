Rebecca E. Sharp, 97, of Richfield, passed away at 4 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at the Richfield Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Sept. 21, 1923, in Belleville, Mifflin County, she was the daughter of the late Samuel D. and Magdalena (Bawel) Sharp. On Nov. 14, 1946, she married her late husband, Jacob C. Sharp, with whom she was blessed to share more than 63 years of marriage before his passing on Feb. 23, 2010.
She is survived by her children, Thomas B. Sharp of Ephrata, Barbara A. Sharp of Mifflintown, Willis J. Sharp and his wife Susan of Stoystown, Irene L. Heimbach of Selinsgrove, Rudy J. Sharp and his wife Bertha of Allensville, and Phillip P. Sharp and his wife Lisa of Richfield; one daughter-in-law, Delores Sharp of Mount Pleasant Mills; one sister, Katie Byler and her husband Andy of Florida; one sister-in-law, Jean Sharp of Virginia; 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Mary Sharp; one son, Leon S. Sharp; siblings, Moses Kurtz, Annie Edna, Mary Magdalene, Noah Benjamin, Fannie Nancy, Nannie B., Levi Z., and Samuel B.; two grandsons, and two great-granddaughters.
Mrs. Sharp was a member of the Crossroads Mennonite Church in Richfield where she enjoyed participating in the church’s sewing circle, loved singing hymns, and, in earlier life, had taught Sunday School. Her memberships also include the Ladies Auxiliary of the Richfield Fire Company No. 9.
She enjoyed quilting, canning, and gardening; however, she cherished the time spent with her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at the Crossroads Mennonite Church, 2066 Winey Road, Richfield, followed by the funeral services at 11 a.m. with the Crossroads Mennonite Church Ministers officiating.
Interment will be private and take place in Locust Grove Cemetery, Belleville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Sharp’s memory to the Central Pennsylvania World Hunger Association, 1800 Glenwood Ave., Lewistown, PA 17044; or to the Crossroads Mennonite Church, 2066 Winey Road, Richfield, PA 17086; or to the Richfield Fire Company, P.O. Box 236, Richfield, PA 17086.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brown Funeral Homes, Inc., 111 Westfall St., McAlisterville. Online tributes and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.brownfuneralhomesinc.com.