Rebecca Elaine Strawser, 56, of Mt. Pleasant Mills, entered into rest on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born on Sept. 18, 1965, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Frank and Kay (Shaffer) Casner. On June 20, 1984, at St. Thomas Church, Mt. Pleasant Mills, she married Darryl Strawser, who survives.
Rebecca was a graduate of Midd West High School and SUN Vo Tech in 1983.
She was a housekeeper at Susquehanna University until May 2022, where she loved the students there. She also worked at EMS Surgical in Hummels Wharf.
Rebecca loved to play games, bake and spend time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren who meant the world to her. She had a great impact on everyone that she met.
Surviving in addition to her loving husband Darryl are three sons, Jeremy (Dani) Strawser of Richfield, Nick (Jackie) Strawser of Selinsgrove and Zac Strawser and companion Kayla Baney of Mt. Pleasant Mills; five grandchildren, Wyatt, Cooper, Avery, Emery, Elaine; two sisters and brothers-in-laws, Bev Mowery of Middleburg, Ronald Mowery of Mt. Pleasant Mills and Wanda and Harvey Mowery of Mt. Pleasant Mills; father- and mother-in-law, Larry and Laura Strawser of Mt. Pleasant Mills, and a brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Mary Lou Strawser of Penns Creek.
She was preceded in death by three brothers.
A celebration of Rebecca's life will be held by her family at a later date.
