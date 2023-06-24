Rebecca Finsterbush, 67, Selinsgrove

Rebecca “Becky” Finsterbush, 67, formerly of Millmont, entered into rest Friday, June 23, 2023, at home in Selinsgrove.
She was born Dec. 8, 1955, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late John W. and Lillian (Fetterolf) Showalter.
Becky was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School, and recently helped organize her 50-year class reunion. She earned associate degrees from Thompson Institute of Technology and South Hills School of Business and Technology.
Becky was employed at Aramark, Susquehanna University Campus.
She enjoyed tinkering with any electronics she could find, sewing, learning many new skills, and organizing and working the election polls. Rebecca loved taking care of others and spent much time researching her genealogy.
Becky co-founded the nonprofit foodbank, West End Bible Fellowship Storehouse.
She was a member of West End Bible Fellowship, Laurelton, and was the AV Tech, setting up the coffee bar, and making sure everything was in order.
Surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Carla (Sampsell) and Matt Snook of Glen Iron, Jonica (Sampsell) and Glenn Druckenmiller of Selinsgrove, and Martha Finsterbush of Sunbury; two brothers, Stephen and Elaine Showalter of Danville and David and Lori Jo Showalter of Millmont; one sister and brother-in-law, Mary Elizabeth and Richard DeVett of Millmont; seven grandchildren, Zachary Sampsell, Aleah Schlief, Chelsea (Snook) Newhouse, Devin Sampsell, Madison Snook, Lance Sampsell, and Destiny Snook; and five great-grandchildren, Mallory Kerstetter, Whitleigh Sampsell, Courtlin Emery, Sophia Kilgore, and Holly Emery.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, June 29, at West End Bible Fellowship, 1724 State Route 235, Millmont, where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with Pastor Richard DeVett, officiating.
Burial will follow in Lincoln Cemetery, Laurelton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to West End Bible Fellowship, 1724 State Route 235, Millmont, Pa., 17845.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg.
