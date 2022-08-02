Rebecca Jane Wenrich, 66, of Dalmatia, loving wife, mother, and Grammy, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Becky was born July 15, 1956, in Memphis, Tenn., to Boyd and Jane Gibson. She grew up in Greenville, Pa., then moved to Selinsgrove where she graduated from Selinsgrove High School in 1974. She received a childhood education degree from Kutztown University in 1978, and worked for Geisinger for over 30 years, retiring in 2021. On July 1, 1995, she married Kenneth E. Wenrich. They raised four sons, David, Timothy, Joshua and Todd.
Becky loved her grandchildren. They were her pride and joy and nothing brought her more happiness than when she was spending time with them. She liked staying active by walking around Dalmatia. She especially loved swimming in her pool and hosting pool parties for the family. She had a passion for travel and visited all corners of the United States with Ken. She was very creative and made beautiful pieces of jewelry. Becky was a devout Christian and attended Grace Community Church.
Becky was preceded in death by her father, Boyd, and her mother, Jane. She is survived by her husband Ken; sisters, Brenda (Joe) Fischer and Sharon Koppel; son, Dave (Sarah) Gilmore; stepsons, Tim (Tionni) Wenrich, Josh (Sara) Wenrich, Todd (Jinae) Wenrich; grandchildren, Landon, Donovan, Madilynn, Brayden, Bryce, Rylan, Elena, Lucy, Jacqueline and Gabriel; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Community Church, 1218 PA-225, Herndon, PA 17830.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Community Church, Herndon, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. There will be a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements are being cared for by the staff of Minnich Funeral. We are honored to serve this family at our Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Millersburg, location.