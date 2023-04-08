Rebecca L. Haas, 58, Sunbury

Rebecca "Becky" L. Haas, 58, of Saw Mill Road, Sunbury, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at her home.
She was born Aug. 11, 1964, in Sunbury a daughter of Buddy L. and Ruth L. (Ross) Hepner of Sunbury.
Becky was a 1982 graduate of Shikellamy High School and attended Delaware Valley University.
She was a dedicated and well known employee at Tractor Supply, Shamokin Dam.
Her passion was rooted in farming with her love of all animals, especially her horses and her new herd of Dexter cattle. But her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandkids Mackenzie, Paisley, and Hudson.
In addition to her parents, Becky is survived by, her son, Ethan A. Haas of Sunbury; daughter and son-in-law, Meghen L. and Josiah S. Clemens of Milton; her partner, Mark L. Keller of Sunbury; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Brenda and David Reitz, Bonnie and Jeff Reitz all of Sunbury; her continued friend and former husband, Chris A. Haas of Williamsport.
She was preceded in death by her first-born grandson, Stetson, in 2014 and former husband, Christopher L. Cromis.
A Celebration of Becky's Life will be celebrated at the convenience of her family.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State Street, Sunbury.