Rebecca Suzanne Carr, 70, of Mifflinburg entered into rest at 7:32 pm on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at her residence.
Born on Aug. 30, 1950 in Lewisburg, she was a daughter of the late George Edward Carr and Julia (Roush) Carr.
Becky was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School class of 1968.
Becky graduated from Lock Haven University with a BA in Education, she then earned her Master's degree from East Stroudsburg University in Athletic training.
She worked as the athletic trainer for Bucknell University Women's Basketball and Field Hockey Teams from 1976 to 1980.
She then had a career switch to the United Postal Service working as Postmaster starting in Hartleton and later at the Penns Creek Post Office, retiring in 2013. Customers of the Penns Creek Post Office may recall Becky dyeing her hair green to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, her favorite holiday.
Becky enjoyed photography and watching her nieces, nephews and cousins play sports. She was very close with family and extended family and was the main organizer of the Roush family reunion.
Surviving are one brother and sister-in-law, George Patrick and Cathi E. Carr, of Woodland Park, Colo.; two nieces, Michelle J. Johnson, and Kelly Shenoba, two nephews, Scott P. Carr, and Craig Commerford; and numerous extended family members. She is also survived by her friend, Ethel Hill of Penns Creek
She was preceded in death by one sister, Margo Commerford.
A Life Celebration service to honor Becky will be announced at a later date.
Interment will be private in Mifflinburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rebecca`s memory may be sent to T&D Cats of the World, 363 Mountain Rd, Penns Creek, PA 17862 or the charity of one's choice.
