In most sports, it doesn’t take long for a team’s record to reveal its quality.
However, in football, the fact that there’s only one game per week makes it much easier for the schedule to mask how talented a team really is, as a loaded schedule can make a quality team appear a lot weaker than its true talent.
That’s the case in today’s matchup between Midd-West and Bloomsburg, a pair of winless squads who got that way because they’ve opened the year against some quality opponents. Between them, the Mustangs and Panthers’ opponents have a combined record of 14-4, which has both teams expecting a tough game despite their opponent’s record.
“They’re 0-3, but that isn’t even close to indicative of the quality of team they are,” Midd-West coach Lance Adams said of the Panthers. “The teams they’ve played are 8-1, and the only reason Loyalsock has lost is they played Southern Columbia. So they’re going to be a tough out for us on the offensive and defensive side.
“The big thing (for us) is to reduce the number of mistakes in turnovers and negative plays. We can’t have people in the backfield all night long. We can’t turn the ball over, and we’ve got to get stops. We have not gotten stops on the defensive side of the ball, and our inability to stop the run has not been good.”
The Mustangs’ run issues were really on display against Mifflinburg, and another night of failing to stop the run could be a disaster against run-heavy Bloomsburg. The Panthers haven’t yet been able to break free Damon Rasmussen and Nick Wharton on the ground, but that’s also been in part because of the strong defenses they’ve played in the first three weeks of the season.
Despite the early struggles, Bloomsburg coach Mike Kogut said he’s seen the same focus from the Panthers that they’ve had from the beginning of the campaign.
“They want to win,” Kogut said. “They understand how important it is to get a win and get momentum going to get the second half of the season. They deserve to win because of the work they’ve put in; we really have a good group of kids. For us, it’s about controlling what we can control, and that’s being focused, disciplined and playing within ourselves.”
Besides their records, one thing both coaches wanted to emphasize this week was getting the other team’s offense off the field. Against Mifflinburg, Midd-West found itself behind 28-7 at halftime after failing to get the Wildcats off the field and giving up a pair of long touchdowns, turning the second half into a hole they couldn’t escape.
“If we can’t get teams into third-and-long and passing downs, it’s hard to get off the field.” Adams said. “We’ve got to do a much better job of run defense, and if we do that, we’ll let the chips fall where they may.”
Beyond that, Adams stressed that the one thing the Mustangs can’t do is force themselves off the field by letting a bad snap or a fumble ruin their drive with lost yardage. Too often against Mifflinburg, the Mustangs had the offense moving in the right direction, only to suffer a loss of yardage that forced them into a passing down.
“We can’t afford to do that,” Adams said. “We’ve got to step up and make plays in key situations. We’re not that great of a football team to be able to take negative plays and just rebound from negative play after negative play.
“We’ve got to do as much as humanly possible to eliminate bad plays, but when we do have bad plays, move on to the next play. Sometimes, field position and punting the ball isn’t the worst thing in the world.”