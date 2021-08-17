The Associated Press
NEW YORK — It took the New York Yankees just over six weeks to erase a 101/2-game gap between them and the Boston Red Sox.
With roughly six more weeks left in the regular season, the longtime rivals are practically in a dead heat — although it sure feels like the Yankees are getting a running start going into the home stretch.
Luis Gil posted his third straight scoreless start to begin his career, Luke Voit and Giancarlo Stanton homered, and New York beat Boston 2-0 Tuesday night to sweep a doubleheader, and move percentage points ahead of the Red Sox for an AL wild-card spot.
In the opener, Jonathan Loaisiga stranded the bases loaded in Boston’s final at-bat for a gutsy two-inning save after New York capitalized on a wild outing by Red Sox relievers for a 5-3 victory.
The Yankees have won five straight and 12 of 15 to narrowly overtake Boston for second in the AL East — New York is 68-52, and the Red Sox 69-53, a difference of .001 percentage points. The Yankees were 101/2 games behind first-place Boston on July 5, but have gone 26-11 since.
“It’s going to be a tough road ahead still, but the group is a confident group, and I think they know what they’re capable of,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.
New York is in a playoff position for the first time since May 30.
“That’s a different team than early in the season,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “They’re more agile, more versatile, more athletic and one thing they’ve done throughout the season is they can pitch.”
The Red Sox had seemingly snapped out of a 3-11 slump when they swept last-place Baltimore for three games over the weekend. Now, Boston is suddenly out of postseason position after leading the division for much of the season.
White Sox 9, A’s 0
CHICAGO — Oakland pitcher Chris Bassitt was carted off the field after he was struck on the side of his head by a line drive, casting a shadow over the A’s loss to José Abreu and Chicago.
With two on and no outs in the second inning, Bassitt threw an 89.5 mph cut fastball that Brian Goodwin drove up the middle. Bassitt went down on the mound right after he was hit, holding his head, and his teammates quickly waved to the dugout for assistance.
As players on each side looked on, Bassitt was attended to by an Oakland trainer and other personnel before he was helped into a cart while holding a towel to his face.
The team said Bassitt, 32, was “conscious and aware,” and was taken to a hospital.
Abreu and Jake Lamb each hit a three-run homer for the AL Central-leading White Sox, who improved to 11-11 against the AL West this year. Andrew Vaughn had two hits and two RBIs.
Rays 10, Orioles 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nelson Cruz homered twice, three pitchers combined on a four-hitter, and AL East-leading Tampa Bay extended the Baltimore’s losing streak to 13 games.
Cruz moved past Dave Kingman into 42nd place on the all-time home runs list with 443. His three-run shot off John Means (5-5) during a five-run fifth inning made it 8-0, and he hit a two-run shot in the sixth against Tanner Scott. The slugger, acquired from Minnesota on July 22, has seven of his 26 homers this season with Tampa Bay, and has 39 career multi-homer games.
Mike Zunino homered in his fifth consecutive game for the Rays, who are 13-1 against Baltimore this season. Tampa Bay has scored at least nine runs nine times and reached double digits five times in the season series.
Angels 8, Tigers 2
DETROIT — Jo Adell hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the ninth inning for his first homer this season, and Kurt Suzuki followed with a solo blast, lifting Los Angeles to a victory over Detroit.
Miguel Cabrera, one home run away from No. 500, was 0-for-2 with two walks.
Mike Mayers (3-4) struck out the side in the eighth inning on 10 pitches for the Angels and gave up only one hit in the ninth.
Gregory Soto (4-3) retired just two batters in the ninth when he gave up six runs, five earned, on four hits and two walks.
Mariners 3, Rangers 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — Tyler Anderson allowed one run on three hits in six innings to earn his first win with Seattle as the Mariners beat Texas.
Anderson (6-8) was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 28. He had no-decisions in his first four starts for the Mariners, who have won five of their last six games. He struck out four, walked none and retired his final 12 batters after giving up a third-inning home run to No. 9 batter Andy Ibanez.
Luis Torrens homered into the home bullpen in right-center for an insurance run with two outs in the ninth.
Royals 3, Astros 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Daniel Lynch allowed one run over seven crisp innings, seldom-used Hanser Alberto gave Kansas City the lead with a two-run double in the sixth, and the Royals held on to beat Houston.
Josh Staumont took over for Lynch and pitched a perfect eighth, and Jake Brentz walked a pair in the ninth before the hard-throwing reliever struck out Chas McCormick and earned his second career save.
Michael Taylor also drove in a run for the Royals, who have followed a frustrating four-game skid by coming from behind to beat the AL West leaders in each of the first two games of their four-game series.
Indians 3, Twins 1
MINNEAPOLIS — Eli Morgan threw six scoreless innings, Daniel Johnson hit a two-run homer, and Cleveland held on to beat Minnesota.
Morgan (2-5) allowed just three hits and struck out eight to win for the first time since June 28, which was his first major league victory. James Karinchak escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth, and Emmanuel Clase earned his 17th save in 21 chances, running his scoreless streak to 121/3 innings.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Braves 2, Marlins 0
MIAMI — Jorge Soler snapped a scoreless tie with a two-out RBI single in the eighth inning, and Atlanta beat Miami.
Pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte drew a one-out walk against Miami starter Sandy Alcantara, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Soler hit an opposite-field line drive to right that scored Almonte.
Austin Riley hit his 26th homer, a solo blast off Marlins reliever Anthony Bender in the ninth. Freddie Freeman had two hits for the NL East-leading Braves, who won their fifth straight and 12th in 14 games. Atlanta also has won nine straight road games
Chris Martin (2-3) got the win by pitching a scoreless seventh. Luke Jackson followed with a scoreless eighth, and Will Smith got his 26th save with a perfect ninth.
Cubs 2, Reds 1
CINCINNATI — Kyle Hendricks became the first 14-game winner in the majors, Ian Happ homered, and Chicago snapped a 12-game losing streak with a win over Cincinnati.
Hendricks (14-5) gave up three hits in six innings — the only big one a two-out homer by Nick Castellanos in the sixth — as Chicago won for the first time since Aug. 4 in Colorado. The Cubs are 3-15 since selling off their biggest stars at the trade deadline last month.
Frank Schwindel had a run-scoring double for the Cubs in the third, his sixth straight game with an extra-base hit. Happ homered to right field leading off the sixth, one of his three hits.
Cubs reliever Rowan Wick loaded the bases in the seventh but struck out Jonathan India before Adam Morgan came in from the bullpen and got Joey Votto to ground out.
Brewers 2, Cardinals 0
ST. LOUIS — Corbin Burnes took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, and Kolten Wong had three hits and was hit by a pitch against his former team as Milwaukee beat St. Louis.
Burnes (8-4) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out three in six innings. He is 6-0 in his last 13 starts, and has not lost since May 25, against San Diego.
Brad Boxberger and Devin Williams each pitched an inning of relief before Josh Hader pitched the ninth, and earned his 24th save in 25 chances.
Milwaukee is 41-20 on the road this season and 16-2 in its last 18 games away from American Family Field.
INTERLEAGUE
Nationals 12, Blue Jays 6
WASHINGTON — Riley Adams homered and drove in three in his first game against his former team, Erick Fedde won for the first time in more than two months, and Washington snapped a season-high seven-game losing streak with a victory over Toronto.
Adams, acquired last month from Toronto for reliever Brad Hand, had three hits. He delivered a two-run double in the eighth to provide some insurance after the Blue Jays trimmed a seven-run deficit to 8-6. The catcher also homered in the fourth.
Yadiel Hernandez went deep and drove in three for the Nationals, who had dropped 12 of their last 13.