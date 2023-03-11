ST. CLAIR — Chloe Rishel had 10 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, and Lourdes Regional used a dominate defensive effort to knock off fellow Schuylkill County League-Division II member Nativity BVM, 38-22, in the first round of the PIAA Class A girls basketball playoffs on Saturday.
Lourdes Regional (19-7) advances to play District 5 third-place Shade (17-10), a 48-38 winner over District 3 champion Mount Calvary, in Wednesday's second round at a site and time to be announced today. Nativity finishes the season at 7-18.
The Red Raiders led 16-10 at halftime, and then used a 12-1 third quarter to put the game away, and open up a 28-11 advantage.
Madison Kramer had 10 points to lead Nativity.
PIAA Class A first round
Lourdes Regional 38, Nativity BVM 22
Lourdes Regional (19-7) 38
Masie Reed 0 4-8 4, Tori Lindemuth 1 0-0 2, Paityn Moyer 6 0-0 13, Cassidy Grimes 0 2-2 2, Chloe Rishel 3 2-6 10, Leah Kosmer 3 1-4 7. Totals 13 9-20 38.
3-point goals: Rishel 2, Moyer.
Did not score: Anna Keer, Luci Shingara, Gabby Coleman.
Nativity BVM (7-18) 22
Caelen Quick 1 0-0 2, Madison Kramer 2 6-9 10, Reagan Bennett 1 0-0 2, Grace Brennan 0 0-2 0, Delaney Walborn 1 2-2 5, Hannah Zimerofsky 1 0-0 3. Totals 6 8-13 22.
3-point goals: Walborn, Zimerofsky.
Did not score: Chanyu Jung, Aurora Luque, Anna Borden, Katelyn Pinkey.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional;8;8;12;10 - 38
Nativity BVM;5;5;1;11 - 22