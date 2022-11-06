The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal 2:43 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings rallied to beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday.
Matt Luff and Pius Suter scored in the second period as Detroit came back after trailing 2-0 in the first period. Moritz Seider had two assists and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 27 shots in the Red Wings’ third straight win.
Kaapo Kakko and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first to give the Rangers the lead. Jaroslav Halak had 33 saves while falling to 0-3-1 in four starts this season.
Maple Leafs 3, Hurricanes 1
RALEIGH, N.C. — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Maple Leafs beat the Hurricanes for their first three-game winning streak of the season.{/span}
{span}Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the season.tefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak.
Tkachuk suspendedNEW YORK — Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk was suspended for two games by the NHL on Sunday for high-sticking Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick.
The play occurred with 38 seconds remaining in the third period of the Kings’ 5-4 win over the Panthers on Saturday night when Tkachuk jabbed Quick in the head after the goalie had made a save and covered up the puck. Tkachuk missed the Panthers’ game at Anaheim Sunday night.