The Associated Press
ATLANTA — Tyler Mahle allowed only an unearned run in five innings to outpitch Max Fried, Brandon Drury hit a three-run homer and the Cincinnati Reds beat Atlanta 6-3 on Thursday night to spoil the Braves’ World Series celebration.
The Braves unveiled their World Series pennant in right field in a pregame ceremony after two parachutists landed in the outfield carrying championship banners. Fried, the winning pitcher in the World Series-clinching Game 6 win over Houston, couldn’t repeat that success in his opening day start.
Fried (0-1) allowed five runs on eight hits in 52/3 innings. He left the game with two runners on base before Drury’s homer off Collin McHugh, making his Braves debut, landed in the Reds’ bullpen behind the left field wall.
Austin Riley hit a two-run homer for Atlanta off right-hander Dauri Moreta in the eighth.
Mahle (1-0) was sharp in his first opening day start, allowing only three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Tony Santillan pitched a perfect ninth to earn his first career save.
Kyle Farmer’s second-inning single drove in Tyler Stephenson, who was hit on his foot by a pitch from Fried, for a 1-0 lead.
Fried was faced with the first bases-loaded, no-out situation of his career in the third. Joey Votto’s single drove in Jonathan India. Aristides Aquino scored on Stephenson’s lineout to right field for a 3-0 lead.
Votto, 38, entered the fifth inning with 6,724 career at-bats — and had never popped out to the pitcher. Votto experienced that career first when he ended the fifth with his popout to Fried.
Royals 3, Guardians 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bobby Witt Jr. capped his highly anticipated big league debut with his first hit, a go-ahead double with two outs in the eighth inning, sending Kansas City over rechristened Cleveland.
Andrew Benintendi drove in Witt after his clutch hit, giving Royals reliever Scott Barlow (1-0) a cushion. After a perfect eighth, Barlow struck out Myles Straw with runners on the corners in the ninth to end it.
In a matchup of former Cy Young Award winners, Cleveland ace Shane Bieber and erstwhile Royals star Zach Greinke dueled to a 1-all stalemate before turning the game over to the bullpens on a cold day at Kauffman Stadium.
It remained tied until the eighth, when the Royals’ Michael Taylor worked a walk off Triston McKenzie (0-1) and then took second on Nicky Lopez’s sacrifice bunt. McKenzie struck out Whit Merrifield before Witt, regarded by many as the No. 1 prospect in the game, roped a double down the left-field line to give Kansas City its first lead.
Cubs 5, Brewers 4
CHICAGO — Ian Happ had three hits, including a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning, and Chicago beat Milwaukee.
Nico Hoerner hit the majors’ first homer of 2022 and Kyle Hendricks pitched neatly into the sixth, leading Chicago to the victory on a chilly, overcast afternoon at Wrigley Field. Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki reached three times and scored in his first big league game. Chris Martin (1-0) got two outs for the win in his Cubs debut.
On a day stuffed full of firsts and debuts, Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes and catcher Omar Narváez became the first battery to use baseball’s new electronic pitch-calling system in a regular-season game. The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner allowed three runs and four hits in five innings.
Andrew McCutchen, Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez each had two hits for Milwaukee.