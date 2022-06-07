Emotional as well as physical stress can lead to life-threatening heart disease, according to Valley physicians. However, they also recommend their patients make small changes to improve heart health and attention to medication plans to maximize the effectiveness of the plan they have made with their physician.
“Everyone has different thresholds (of stress),” said Dr. Osama Mukarram, interventional cardiologist at Geisinger Medical Center. However, “excessive” stress can trigger or exacerbate heart problems.
“Lifestyle modification is the way to go,” he said, as he offered tips on reducing stress such as improving diet, exercise and sleep habits, quitting smoking, reducing alcohol consumption and taking medications properly.
“Sleep is cheap,” said Kashif Chaudhry, a cardiologist at UPMC in North Central Pennsylvania, touting the benefits of eight hours of shut-eye each night.
Defense mechanism stress is useful according to Chaudry. “Without stress we would not perform,” he said. However, chronic stress that makes a person feel overwhelmed and out of control can have dangerous consequences by increasing cortisol in the blood stream and potentially leading to heart disease.
Both medical experts said they saw an increase in heart disease among patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The isolation that a lot of people felt led to all sorts of bad things,” said Mukarram, citing an increase in unhealthy habits.
Addressing mental health on a daily basis is important to keeping a strong heart, said Chaudhry, who cites healthy habits such as regular exercise and a good diet with lowering adrenalin and cortisol levels and helping to improve one’s mood.
He adds that keeping a good support system of family and friends and meditation has an impact on the brain and helps to “train the heart to slow down. The healthier we are mentally, the healthier we are physically.”
Also key to heart health is proper medication intake. For anyone who is struggling with managing their medication, Geisinger offers several programs to help patients understand the importance of taking medication properly and offers ways to make it easier to schedule.
Managing medication intake “is something we can assist with,” said Keturah Weaver, a clinical cardiology pharmacist at Geisinger Medical Center. Patients are encourage to ask for assistance if they are concerned or confused about the proper way to take prescribed medication. “It can be overwhelming for people to understand why they have to take them.
It can be very scary to read about a medication online,” said Weaver, who adds she and other pharmacists are available to talk with patients and explain the medications. The Program for All-Inclusive Care (PACE) is free to anyone 65 and older who qualifies and among the services it offers is an explanation of the medications patients have been prescribed.
Geisinger also offers an assistance program to help patients pay for brand-name medications and a mail-order pharmacy program for Geisinger Health Plan members to receive 90-day prescriptions delivered to their home with lower copay costs.
Patients at medical sites other than Geisinger should ask their doctor or pharmacist if there is an assistance program for purchasing medication available at their facility.
“It’s important to know there is help out there,” said Weaver. And, of course, do not hesitate to ask for assistance with any questions regarding prescribed medication.