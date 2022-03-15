Reese Donmoyer, 89, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at Orwigsburg Center, Orwigsburg.
Born in Tremont on June 6, 1932, he was a son of the late Russell and Sarah (Dinger) Donmoyer. He married Anna (Rushanan) Donmoyer on July 8, 1953, his loving wife of 68 years.
Reese attended Tremont schools. He was of the Lutheran faith.
Reese served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict in D. BTRS 26 AAA S.P.A. from 1949 until his honorable discharge in 1952. He was in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1955-1985, retiring as SFC E-8 in the CO. B 6/68 Armor Schuylkill Haven.
Reese was employed as a civil service worker in the maintenance division for 30 years at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by three sons, David, husband of Mariane Donmoyer of Merrimack, N.H., William, husband of Helen Donmoyer of Mifflinburg, and Robert Donmoyer of Schuylkill Haven. Reese is also survived by a granddaughter, Sara Donmoyer, of Boulder City, Nev.; two sisters, Rosie, wife of Francis Ankenbrant, and Sally, wife of Frank Crawford, all of Schuylkill Haven, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Reese was also preceded in death by his brother, Tom Donmoyer; and sisters, Eliza Shappell and Mary Ann Peters.
A private committal service with military honors will be held at the convenience of the family in Fort Indiantown Gap.