The Associated Press
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Antonio Reeves scored 18 points and Oscar Tshiebwe had 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead Kentucky to a 63-56 victory over No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday.
Kentucky led 58-50 with 3:28 left in the game. Two free throws by Santiago Vescovi and two buckets by Uros Plavsic closed the gap to two with less than a minute to play. A Wildcat turnover gave Tennessee a shot to tie or take the lead, but Zakai Zeigler and Plavsic missed down low. The Wildcats showed a physical presence and dominated the Volunteers on the boards. Plavsic scored 19 points for Tennessee.
No. 2 Kansas 62, No. 14 Iowa State 60
LAWRENCE, Kan. — KJ Adams scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and Kansas held off Iawa State. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Caleb Grill’s 3-point attempt caromed off the rim at the buzzer.
Kansas improved to 16-1. Gradey Dick had 21 points and Adams added 15 for the Jayhawks. Gabe Kalscheur scored 23 points for the Cyclones, who are 13-3. The game commemorated 125 years of Kansas basketball, with more than 160 former players, coaches and staff at Allen Fieldhouse.
No. 4 Alabama 106, LSU 66
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Brandon Miller scored 31 points and had six 3-pointers by halftime to lead Alabama to the most lopsided meeting in series history.
Miller, the nation’s top scoring freshman and a potential NBA lottery pick, matched LSU’s 22 first-half points by himself for the streaking Crimson Tide. It turned into the biggest mismatch of the series’ 189-game history. Alabama led 59-22 by halftime.
No. 13 Virginia 67, Florida State 58
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Armaan Franklin scored 20 points and Ben Vander Plas added 15 points and seven rebounds as Virginia controlled from the opening minutes.
Franklin, a senior guard, averages 11.4 points per game but had 13 points by halftime as Virginia cruised to its third straight win.
The Cavaliers made 11 of 22 3-pointers, the fifth time in 16 games that they have connected on 10 or more from beyond the arc. Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland had 10 points and 10 rebounds for his seventh straight double-double.
No. 17 TCU 82, No. 11 Kansas State 68
FORT WORTH, Texas — Emanuel Miller scored 23 points, Eddie Lampkin Jr. had a season-high 17 and TCU ended the 11th-ranked Wildcats’ nine-game winning streak.
Mike Miles Jr. had a double-double with 13 points with 11 assists for the 14-3 Horned Frogs, who were coming off back-to-back losses after an 11-game winning streak of their own. The 15-2 Wildcats had gone unranked to the verge of the top 10 after winning three consecutive games against Top 25 teams, but trailed by as many as 25 points midway through the second half.
Vanderbilt 97, No. 15 Arkansas 84
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tyrin Lawrence scored 22 points as Vanderbilt rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half and beat Arkansas to snap a two-game skid.
Vanderbilt trailed 42-32 before the 3s started falling. They used a 16-4 run with back-to-back 3s by Trey Thomas tying it at 56 and then Jordan Wright’s 3 putting Vandy up 59-56 with 12:18 left.
Vanderbilt led by as much as 14. Arkansas lost its third straight and never got closer than seven down the stretch.
NC State 83, No. 16 Miami 81
RALEIGH, N.C. — Ernest Ross scored on a go-ahead putback in traffic with 33 seconds left in overtime and North Carolina State upset Miami.
The late basket was part of a huge day for Ross, a 6-foot-9 second-year forward. He finished with career highs of 17 points and nine rebounds for the Wolfpack. Isaiah Wong had 25 points and six rebounds to lead Miami. The Hurricanes erased a 10-point deficit in this one after rallying from 16 down to win the first meeting.
Indiana 63, No. Wisconsin 45
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds while Jalen Hood-Schifino added 16 points to lead Indiana past the Badgers.
The Hoosiers snapped a three-game losing streak with their first win in three weeks. They did it despite playing without two injured starters. Wisconsin has lost all three games since forward Tyler Wahl went down with an injured leg. The Hoosiers overcame an ugly start to swing the game with an 18-2 run to start the second half. The Badgers never recovered.
Connor Essegian had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Badgers.
Creighton 73, No. 19 Providence 67
OMAHA, Neb. — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 13 of his 21 points in the final 15 minutes and Creighton ended No. 19 Providence’s nine-game win streak.
Florida 73, No. 20 Missouri 64
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Colin Castleton had 16 points and 13 rebounds for his third double-double of the season, and Florida rallied from 11 down.
No. 23 Charleston 78, Elon 60
CHARLESTON, S.C.— Dalton Bolon made six 3s and scored 21 points as No. 22 College of Charleston extended the nation’s longest win streak to 17.
Clemson 72, No. 24 Duke 64
CLEMSON, S.C. — PJ Hall scored 26 points and Brevin Galloway had 17, including a 3-pointer that put Clemson ahead for good as the Tigers continued their perfect ACC start.
Clemson was picked 11th in the Atlantic Coast Conference this preseason, yet improved to 7-0 in league play for the first time in team history. Galloway’s 3 with 6:24 to play put Clemson up 56-54 and Duke could not get back in front. Freshman Kyle Filipowski led Duke with 18 points and 14 rebounds.