SELINSGROVE — After months of losing money and struggling to pay bills, the Regional Engagement Center (REC) in Selinsgrove has received an anonymous $250,000 donation.
"It was stunning," said Marvin Rudnitsky, a member of the nonprofit REC board of the donation which was given in stocks in December.
The donor asked to remain anonymous "even to the board members," said Rudnitsky, who knows the identity of the financial gift-giver and said he "believes in the mission" of the REC which opened in October 2017 and provides a summer camp, after-school drop-in center and senior exercise classes at 429 8th St. in Selinsgrove.
The financial windfall came at the end of 2022 as the center consistently reported being in the red, with losses exceeding $80,000. The REC has annual operating costs of about $300,000, including payroll of at least $130,000.
In October, according to the REC board's meeting minutes, there had “not been a single month in 2022 with net income."
That changed soon after, said REC treasurer Tyler Shields, with the anonymous stocks donation and several other grants — including from Degenstein Foundation, PPL, Community Giving Foundation — that delivered about $350,000 to the organization's coffers in the last three months of 2022.
"The fourth quarter tends to be when we get our gifts," he said.
Shields and Rudnitsky said the anonymous donation will be invested and the interest used when needed.
They also said the REC will step up fundraising and grant-writing efforts.
The financial stability of the REC has been an issue for Selinsgrove borough leaders and council members since the organization has received $272,885 in public funds from the Rudy Gelnett Trust administered by the borough since 2018.
The total amount received by the REC from the trust fund in the past five years is more than any other organization, including the library, public swimming pool and Dauntless Hook & Ladder Fire Co., during that time period.
Rudnitsky, who serves as president of the borough council and is the father of REC President Kelly Feiler, has had to abstain from voting on matters of the trust when it involves the REC due to the relationship and has been cautioned by borough solicitor Robert Cravitz against advocating for public funds to be provided to the organization.