John Bryan Reichenbach, 76, of Richfield, entered eternal life on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the Richfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born Sept. 25, 1945, in Danville, the son of the late Bryan and Esther (Henry) Reichenbach.
Even though John was born with a severe disability, he strived to live life to his fullest. John enriched the lives of his family and friends. He was a very social person and enjoyed meeting and talking to folks where he went.
John attended the Richfield United Methodist Church with many years of perfect attendance as a youth. He had worked at P.V. Leitzel’s General Store, assisted placing flags on veterans’ graves, and was the constable of West Perry Township.
John enjoyed his daily breakfasts and visits at the County Line Restaurant, visiting the Richfield Hotspots of Dollar General, Pit Stop Market, OIP, Ferster’s Insurance Office, Ruth Straub’s Beauty Shop, and the Village Merchants.
John also enjoyed attending Dutch Days, the Port Royal Fair, McClure Bean Soup, attending public auctions, and the Middleburg Livestock Auction. The Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies were his favorite teams, and he was a NASCAR fan. He liked collecting memorabilia from Eagles, Phillies, NASCAR, hats of all kinds, and raising pet chickens. He took pride in delivering The Shopper to his family and friends.
John is survived by his brother, Roger and Linda Reichenbach, Richfield; two sisters, Mary and William A. Henry, Richfield, and Ruth and Peter Bergstresser, Herndon; a nephew William D. Henry and Venus Clements, Richfield; nieces Kelly and Tim Rice, Mechanicsburg, Amy and Scott Frost, Selinsgrove, Cara and Fitzpatrick Tallon, Bedford Hills, N.Y., Greta Bergstresser and Zack Evanko, Stroudsburg, Julie Bergstresser and Mike Rickus, East Stroudsburg; great-nieces and nephews Aaron Henry, Katelyn Henry, Brianna Henry, Trenton and Keriann Clements, Olivia Rice, Sophie Rice, Scott and Donna Frost, Ian Frost, Magnolia Tallon, and Grant Brubaker; and great-great-nephews Frederick Frost, Terry Frost, and Milo Clements.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a nephew, Thomas Reichenbach.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mt. Pleasant Mills, Pa. Pastor Orval Graybill will officiate.
Burial will be in the Richfield Union Cemetery.
Memorials in John’s name can be made to the Richfield Fire Company, 38146 Route 35, P.O. Box 236, Richfield, PA 17086.
The family wishes to thank the nursing staff at Richfield Nursing and Rehabilitation for their kind and loving care of John.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc, 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853.