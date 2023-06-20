The Daily Item
Seven Valley athletes competed in the New Balance Nationals over the weekend at the University of Pennsylvania, highlighted by an All-American finish by Milton thrower Morgan Reiner.
Reiner, a recent Milton graduate, finished fifth in the girls javelin with a toss of 145-feet. Her high school teammate, Mackenzie Lopez, was 13th in the same event with a best throw of 133-5.
District 4 throwers also had a strong showing in the boys’ javelin event with three finishing in the top 15. Jersey Shore’s Peter Bellomo, the 3A PIAA champion, won the national title with a toss of 208-8. Danville’s Bronson Krainak, second in 2A at states, was ninth with a throw of 184-6. Southern Columbia’s Tyler Arnold, the 2A state champion, was 15th at 176-5.
In the girls Rising Stars 800-meter run, two-time state champion Kate Moncavage of Southern Columbia finished 18th in 2:15.40.
Danville sprinter Jackson Clarke, bound for Princeton, finished 30th in the 100-meter dash in 10.89 seconds. He was 18th in the 200 in 21.53 seconds.
Danville state champion Rory Lieberman, running on what will be his home track at Penn next fall, finished 34th in the two-mile in 9:12.81.