LEWISBURG — Ella Reish scored five goals, including the 100th of her career, and Roz Noone added six as Lewisburg rolled to a 14-4 win over Selinsgrove in Heartland Athletic Conference girls lacrosse Thursday.
The Green Dragons also got goals from Callie Hoffman, Sophie Kilbride, and Talulah Rice. Keeley Baker made six saves for Lewisburg in the win.
BOYS
Lewisburg 9, Selinsgrove 4
SELINSGROVE — Lewisburg used a six-goal run after Selinsgrove took an early lead.
Joey Hoover had two unassisted goals in the first period to help Selinsgrove to a 2-0 lead before Lewisburg scored the next six goals.
Alex Koontz got the run started with an unassisted goal with 2:42 left in the first. Koontz had two goals in the spurt, while Matt Spaulding scored the other four goals.
Vance Metzger and Garrett Howell had the other Selinsgrove goals.
Rowen Martin had two goals for Lewisburg.