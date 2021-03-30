The Daily Item
BELLEFONTE — Matt Reish scored three goals, and Alex Koontz and Matt Spaulding each scored two as Lewisburg’s boys lacrosse team downed Bellefonte, 9-4, in a nonleague game Monday.
The Green Dragons bolted to a 3-0 lead after one period, and upped the margin to 7-1 at the half.
Spaulding and Evan Gilger each had a pair of assists in the win. Spaulding and Reish collected seven and five ground balls, respectively. Jimmy Bailey stopped eight shots for Lewisburg.
The Green Dragons had the edge in faceoffs won, 7-5.