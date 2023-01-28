MOUNT CARMEL — Alyssa Reisinger scored a game-high 23 points in Mount Carmel's 53-30 win over Warrior Run on Saturday, including the 1,000th of her career.
Reisinger made eight field goals and hit 7-of-10 free throws. She was the only player that scored in double figures for the Red Tornadoes (15-2). Mount Carmel led 17-2 at the end of the first quarter.
Alexis Hudson led Warrior Run (4-13) with 11 points,
Mount Carmel 53, Warrior Run 30
Mount Carmel (15-2) 53
Ava Chapman 4 0-0 9; Jenna Pizzoli 2 2-2 7; Karli Berkoski 1 0-0 2; Abby Kolkis 1 1-2 3; Katie Witkoski 2 0-0 6; Alyssa Reisinger 8 7-10 23; Lilly Mowery 1 0-0 3. Totals: 19 10-14 53.
3-point goals: K.Witkoski 2, Chapman, Pizzoli.
Did not score: Sydney Reed, Rachel Witkoski, Anna-Grace Renno, Sarah Sosky.
Warrior Run (4-13) 30
Mara Woland 1 0-0 3; Alexis Hudson 5 0-0 11; Lilly Wertz 2 0-0 4; Chloe Burden 1 0-0 3; Sienna Dunkleberger 3 1-2 7; Abby Evans 1 0-2 2. Totals: 13 1-4 32.
3-point goals: Burden, Hudson, Woland.
Did not score: Kelsey Hoffman, Peyton Meehan, Mallory Stover, Callie Ulmer, Jayla Heanle.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run;2;14;7;7 — 30
Mount Carmel;17;17;7;12 — 53