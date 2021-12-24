Reita L. Rigel, 90, of Stage Road, McClure, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at her home.
She was born Sept. 11, 1931, in Beavertown, a daughter of the late Randall and Florence (McClellan) Hassinger. On June 15, 1950, she married Marlin A. Rigel who preceded her in death on Dec. 3, 2018.
Reita was a graduate of Beaver Vocational school.
She was a member of Christ Church in Beaver Springs.
She enjoyed helping and serving others and was a woman of great faith. Reita loved to spend time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Dale A. and Connie Rigel and Darwin J. and Terese Rigel; one daughter and son-in-law, Dinah and Bruce Bailey; seven grandchildren, Kristin Richard and husband Jeremy, Alexis Rigel, Jordan Rigel, Katherine Rigel, Joseph Rigel, Peter Rigel and Matthew Rigel; two great grandchildren, Hunter and Arianna; and one brother, George Hassinger.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her husband, by one daughter, Darlene Rigel in 1985; and two brothers, John and Jim Hassinger.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.